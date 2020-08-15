Leander Paes launches his website

India’s tennis ace, Leander Paes, launched his website on Saturday. The website - www.leanderpaes.in - will be an interactive web platform, where one can know everything about the 47-year-old.

“Earlier, I was so used to meeting everyone face to face. But in the last few months, all the conversations have gone online. So, my team and I decided to create a website, where people can enjoy the last 30 years of my life through pictures, anecdotes, memories and history,” Paes said.

“This will also be the space where I can communicate with all my fans. Going forward, I will be bringing my friends from all over the world and would interact with my fans on the website.”

One of the icons of Indian tennis, Paes clinched a bronze in the Atlanta Olympics in 1996 and over the years, went on to win 18 Grand Slams, 48 Davis Cup rubbers.