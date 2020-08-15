Tennis Tennis Leander Paes launches his website The website - leanderpaes.in - will be a platform where one can know everything about the 47-year-old. Team Sportstar Mumbai 15 August, 2020 19:49 IST The website will be a space where Leander Paes says he can communicate with his fans. - R. Ragu Team Sportstar Mumbai 15 August, 2020 19:49 IST India’s tennis ace, Leander Paes, launched his website on Saturday. The website - www.leanderpaes.in - will be an interactive web platform, where one can know everything about the 47-year-old.“Earlier, I was so used to meeting everyone face to face. But in the last few months, all the conversations have gone online. So, my team and I decided to create a website, where people can enjoy the last 30 years of my life through pictures, anecdotes, memories and history,” Paes said. “This will also be the space where I can communicate with all my fans. Going forward, I will be bringing my friends from all over the world and would interact with my fans on the website.”One of the icons of Indian tennis, Paes clinched a bronze in the Atlanta Olympics in 1996 and over the years, went on to win 18 Grand Slams, 48 Davis Cup rubbers. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos