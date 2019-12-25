Leander Paes to bid farewell to tennis in 2020

For India's tennis icon Leander Paes, 2020 will be the 'farewell year' as a professional player. On Wednesday, Paes announced that he will quit the game after next year and thanked his family for supporting him.

"Merry Christmas everyone! Here's wishing all of you and your families a fabulous year ahead filled with health, happiness and excitement. This being said, I want to announce 2020 as my farewell year as a pro tennis player," Paes wrote on his social media handles.

Indicating that he could be a part of India's Olympic campaign in Tokyo next year, Paes wrote: "I am looking forward to the 2020 tennis calendar where I will be playing a few select tournaments, travelling with my team and celebrating with my friends and fans around the world," he wrote.

In an interview to Sportstar a couple of months ago, the 46-year-old had indicated that he will continue chasing his dreams till the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Asked if the thoughts of retirement had crossed his mind, he had said: "Not yet. In 2003 when I had a tumour in my head and I was fighting for that, people thought I was done then, I thought I was done then. But I got a new lease of life and came back and played. There were several times in my career when I thought enough’s enough, I have done it all and achieved it all, but I have also seen how there’s another goal to achieve."

He added: "I believe it’s always about raising the bar and after a while, when you have won everything and there doesn’t seem to be anything else to achieve, you play for happiness, because that’s how it started."