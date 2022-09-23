Legends Tennis League: Rain plays spoilsport on the first day

The start of the Legends Tennis League (LTL) was affected by persistent rain that washed out play on the synthetic courts of the DLTA Complex on Friday.

The three-day league does have the cushion of an extra day, and the organisers announced that the first day’s play would be rescheduled for Saturday.

The organisers did manage to hold the inauguration on Friday, with the teams lined up in their colours.

In the first set of matches, scheduled to start at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, Aviraj Warriors spearheaded by former national champion Siddharth Vishwakarma will take on Akross Acers led by PC Vignesh.

The second match will be between Rebound Ace Stag Babolat Yoddhas against Bangalore Challengers, with Vijayant Malik and Saurabh Singh playing the first star men’s singles.

The third match will be between Punjab Aces and Tennis Titans, with Vivek Shokeen and VM Ranjeet playing the lead roles.

Each tie will have 14 matches, of singles, doubles and mixed doubles in various age groups, played on a 15-point format each.