Tennis

Legends Tennis League: Rain plays spoilsport on the first day

The three-day league does have the cushion of an extra day, and the organisers announced that the first day’s play would be rescheduled for Saturday.

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 23 September, 2022 20:49 IST
NEW DELHI 23 September, 2022 20:49 IST
FILE PHOTO: Thomas Johansson of Hyderabad Aces in action against Alex Corretja of Nagpur Orangers in the Champions Tennis League at the floodlit Fateh Madian Stadium tennis complex in Hyderabad on November 29, 2015.

FILE PHOTO: Thomas Johansson of Hyderabad Aces in action against Alex Corretja of Nagpur Orangers in the Champions Tennis League at the floodlit Fateh Madian Stadium tennis complex in Hyderabad on November 29, 2015. | Photo Credit: Mohammed Yousuf.

The three-day league does have the cushion of an extra day, and the organisers announced that the first day’s play would be rescheduled for Saturday.

The start of the Legends Tennis League (LTL) was affected by persistent rain that washed out play on the synthetic courts of the DLTA Complex on Friday.

The three-day league does have the cushion of an extra day, and the organisers announced that the first day’s play would be rescheduled for Saturday.

The organisers did manage to hold the inauguration on Friday, with the teams lined up in their colours.

In the first set of matches, scheduled to start at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, Aviraj Warriors spearheaded by former national champion Siddharth Vishwakarma will take on Akross Acers led by PC Vignesh.

Also Read
Roger Federer’s retirement leaves a void that can’t be filled, says John McEnroe

The second match will be between Rebound Ace Stag Babolat Yoddhas against Bangalore Challengers, with Vijayant Malik and Saurabh Singh playing the first star men’s singles.

The third match will be between Punjab Aces and Tennis Titans, with Vivek Shokeen and VM Ranjeet playing the lead roles.

Each tie will have 14 matches, of singles, doubles and mixed doubles in various age groups, played on a 15-point format each.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us