Legends Tennis League: Rain washes out second day’s play

Rain continued to play havoc as the second day’s play was washed out in the Legends Tennis League at the DLTA Complex here on Saturday.

Aditya Khanna, who organises the event in collaboration with Dilip Mohanty, said that the event was being tuned a bit to be finished in a day if the weather clears on Sunday.

“We are unlucky with the weather. It was a unique format and we wanted everyone to be involved, watching each other’s matches in different age groups. Now, we have modified the format to have two groups of three teams each. They will play the league with 14 matches each in

15-point format. Then, we hope to have the semifinals and final in the evening. We are planning to use six courts, so that we finish the league stage by afternoon”, said Aditya, who has been winning a lot of titles in the ITF Masters circuit and was keen to have a special event across all age groups.

All the players, nine in each of the six teams, have been waiting for two days to see a glimpse of the sun and get on court.

“The players are all very cooperative and willing to play under lights, but the weather has been disheartening”, said Aditya.

Even though there is a reserve day on Monday, Aditya felt that it may be hard to prolong the event as everyone had work commitments.

If the weather clears, the hard courts would soon be ready to put the event on show.