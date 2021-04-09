Tennis Tennis Musetti beats top-seeded Evans at Sardegna Open The 19-year-old Musetti closed the match out with a drop-shot winner then slammed his racket to the clay in celebration. Reuters CAGLIARI, Sardinia 09 April, 2021 09:32 IST Italy's Lorenzo Musetti will next face defending champion Laslo Djere. - Reuters - File Image Reuters CAGLIARI, Sardinia 09 April, 2021 09:32 IST Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti saved four match points before beating top-seeded Daniel Evans 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (8) Thursday to reach the Sardegna Open quarterfinals.The 19-year-old Musetti closed the match out with a drop-shot winner then slammed his racket to the clay in celebration.Musetti, who won the boys title at the 2019 Australian Open, is the youngest player ranked in the top 100 at No. 90. Felix Auger-Aliassime to work with Toni Nadal Musetti will next face defending champion Laslo Djere, who defeated sixth-seeded John Millman 6-3, 6-3.Also at the Cagliari Tennis Club, third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego eliminated Gilles Simon 6-4, 6-1 and will next face Yannick Hanfmann, who defeated Marco Cecchinato 7-5, 6-1.Djere won the first edition of the tournament at Forte Village in October. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.