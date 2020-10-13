Tennis Tennis Italian teenager Musetti beats Cuevas in Sardegna Open Against Pablo Cuevas, Lorenzo Musetti maintained his focus through two rain delays and quickly recovered a break of serve late in the second set. AP 13 October, 2020 11:35 IST AP 13 October, 2020 11:35 IST Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti beat eighth-seeded Pablo Cuevas 7-6 (4), 7-5 in the first round of the Forte Village Sardegna Open on Monday.Against Cuevas, Musetti maintained his focus through two rain delays and quickly recovered a break of serve late in the second set."I’m playing really good tennis - my best tennis,” Musetti said. “I have the weapons to (have) a great tournament and to compete at this level.”TENNIS Wawrinka saves three match points to top Evans in St. Petersburg The 143rd-ranked Musetti next faces qualifier Andrea Pellegrino, who won when Stefano Travaglia retired from their first-round match. Pellegrino was ahead 4-6, 7-6 (7), 3-0.Also, seventh-seeded Tommy Paul beat Slovakian qualifier Andrej Martin 5-7, 6-3, 7-5; and Jiri Vesely eliminated Kamil Majchrzak 6-1, 7-5.The tournament was installed in the ATP calendar as a one-time only event amid the coronavirus pandemic. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos