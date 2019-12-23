Injured Pouille withdraws from Australian Open

Lucas Pouille, a semifinalist at the Australian Open this year, has withdrawn from next month's tournament in Melbourne.

The Frenchman, ranked 22 in the world, announced on Monday he would not be participating in the first Grand Slam of the year, which starts on January 20.

Pouille, 25, has also withdrawn from the ATP Cup, where he was set to represent France along with Gael Monfils and Benoit Paire. He has not played since the Shanghai Masters in October after ending his season early with an elbow injury.

"Since October 9, we did everything needed to be ready for the beginning of the year," Paire wrote in a statement on social media, referencing the date of his last match of 2019 against John Isner in China.

"We have followed every medical protocol but unfortunately it was not enough. It's a huge disappointment for me to announce that I can't play the first edition of the ATP Cup, the Adelaide tournament, and that I won't play the Australian Open.

"As you can imagine, I am very disappointed and sad. I am going to miss the beginning of the year, but the season is long, the career is long.

"Now my goal is to be 100 per cent competitive as soon as possible, to come back stronger."

Pouille's last-four finish at the 2019 Australian Open was his best major performance. He lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic after a run that had included wins over Milos Raonic and Borna Coric.