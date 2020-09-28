Tennis Tennis Vondrousova, 2019 French Open runner-up, knocked out in first round Marketa Vondrousova, the runner up here last year, lost 6-1, 6-2 to Iga Swiatek in the French Open first round on Monday. Reuters Paris 28 September, 2020 21:08 IST Marketa Vondrousova struggled to find a rhythm as she lost in straight sets to Polish teenager Iga Swiatek in the French Open first round on Monday. - Getty Images Reuters Paris 28 September, 2020 21:08 IST Last year's runner-up Marketa Vondrousova failed to last a round at the French Open when she was thrashed in little more than an hour by Poland's Iga Swiatek on Monday.The left-handed Czech, seeded 15, went down 6-1, 6-2 as teenager Swiatek dominated throughout with her all-court game.RELATED| French Open: Kvitova sails past Dodin into second round, Bertens through Vondrousova lost to Ashleigh Barty in last year's final and looked in dangerous form coming in after a semi-final run in Rome.Another notable first-round casualty was 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 28th seed, who was beaten in three sets by fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos