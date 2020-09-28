Tennis

Vondrousova, 2019 French Open runner-up, knocked out in first round

Marketa Vondrousova, the runner up here last year, lost 6-1, 6-2 to Iga Swiatek in the French Open first round on Monday.

Paris 28 September, 2020 21:08 IST
Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova struggled to find a rhythm as she lost in straight sets to Polish teenager Iga Swiatek in the French Open first round on Monday.   -  Getty Images

Last year's runner-up Marketa Vondrousova failed to last a round at the French Open when she was thrashed in little more than an hour by Poland's Iga Swiatek on Monday.

The left-handed Czech, seeded 15, went down 6-1, 6-2 as teenager Swiatek dominated throughout with her all-court game.

RELATED| French Open: Kvitova sails past Dodin into second round, Bertens through

Vondrousova lost to Ashleigh Barty in last year's final and looked in dangerous form coming in after a semi-final run in Rome.

Another notable first-round casualty was 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 28th seed, who was beaten in three sets by fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

