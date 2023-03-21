Tennis

Martina Navratilova says she is free of cancer

The Czech–American, who won a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles and is considered among one the greatest players of all time, had said in January that the cancer was in Stage 1.

Reuters
21 March, 2023 12:30 IST
21 March, 2023 12:30 IST
FILE PHOTO: Former tennis player Martina Navratilova in the royal box ahead of the women’s singles final between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur on July 9, 2022. 

FILE PHOTO: Former tennis player Martina Navratilova in the royal box ahead of the women’s singles final between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur on July 9, 2022.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Czech–American, who won a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles and is considered among one the greatest players of all time, had said in January that the cancer was in Stage 1.

Tennis great Martina Navratilova said she is cancer-free nearly four months after announcing she had been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

The Czech–American, who won a total of 59 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles and is considered among one the greatest players of all time, had said in January that the cancer was in Stage 1.

Also Read
Swiatek pairs up with Federer’s sportswear brand On

“As far as they know I’m cancer-free,” the 66-year-old told Piers Morgan for TalkTV in an excerpt of an interview to be released later on Tuesday.

“I still need to do the right breast probably with radiation but only for a couple of weeks and that’s more preventative than anything else.”

The cancer was discovered in November last year.

Navratilova was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and recovered.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us