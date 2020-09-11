Tennis Tennis Pavic, Soares claim US Open men’s doubles crown Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares defeat eighth seeds Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic in straight sets in the final. Reuters NEW YORK 11 September, 2020 09:11 IST Bruno Soares (left) and Mate Pavic hold up the championship trophy after winning the final on Thursday. - AP Reuters NEW YORK 11 September, 2020 09:11 IST Croatia’s Mate Pavic and Brazil’s Bruno Soares captured the US Open men’s doubles crown with a 7-5, 6-3 win over eighth seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Nikola Mektic of Croatia on Thursday.In their first Grand Slam men’s doubles final as a team, Pavic did damage with his powerful serve while Soares did well to force their opponents into difficult shots and they sealed the win when Mektic sent a backhand volley into the net.WATCH | Osaka outlasts Brady to reach final“That’s what we practise for and that’s what we were tying to do during those five months off, working for this moment,” Soares, who won the Australian Open and US Open men’s doubles titles in 2016 with Jamie Murray, said during the trophy presentation.Key momentA key moment in the match came with Mektic serving at 5-6 15-40 in the first set when Koolhof missed a forehand volley that would have forced a tiebreak. Pavic and Soares went on to grab the next three points to close out the set. Cue, Queen's 'We are the Champions' Meet your 2020 #USOpen Men's Doubles Champions, Mate Pavic & Bruno Soares, in Winner's Walk presented by @emirates#FlyEmiratesFlyBetter | #BackInTheGame pic.twitter.com/rdHksmdA18— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2020 The Croatian-Brazilian duo’s road to the final was far from routine as they rallied from a break down in the third set of their first-round clash and then in the second round had to stand tall as their opponents tried to serve for the match. “We got through tough moments throughout the week,” said Pavic, who won the 2018 Australian Open men’s doubles title with Oliver Marach.“Very happy to be here lifting the title, great tournament.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos