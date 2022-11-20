Matteo Berrettini on Sunday pulled out of the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga with foot injury.

“Sadly I have lost my recovery race to be ready in time for the Davis Cup Finals. The medical experts have advised that I am still not able to compete at my highest level following the foot injury l suffered in Naples,” he said on Instagram.

Berrettini, world no. 16, played his last match on October 23 when he lost to world no.23 Lorenzo Musetti 7-6(5), 6-2 in the final of the Napoli Cup.

The 26-year-old, however, announced he will be travelling with the team to offer them support from the sidelines. “There is no greater honour than representing Italy so the news is very hard to take. I will still travel to Malaga with the team to support in anyway I can.”