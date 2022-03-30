Italian Berrettini undergoes minor surgery on playing hand

Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini underwent a minor operation on his playing hand on Tuesday following his withdrawal from the ATP 1000 event in Miami, the Italian world number six said.

The 25-year-old, who reached the semifinals of the year's first major in Melbourne, pulled out just before his opening match in Miami.

"My team and I have been speaking to medical experts since my withdrawal from Miami with a right hand injury," he said in an Instagram post.

"Following multiple scans and assessments we decided a minor operation was the best solution to ensure a full and quick recovery," he said.

Berrettini said that the operation went "extremely well".

"My doctor and team are already discussing plans for me to get back on-court. I will provide an update as soon as this plan is finalised," he added.