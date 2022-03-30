Tennis Tennis Italian Berrettini undergoes minor surgery on playing hand Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini underwent a minor operation on his playing hand on Tuesday following his withdrawal from the Miami Open. Reuters 30 March, 2022 13:44 IST Matteo Berrettini, who reached the semifinals of the year's first major in Melbourne, pulled out just before his opening match at the Miami Open. - AP Reuters 30 March, 2022 13:44 IST Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini underwent a minor operation on his playing hand on Tuesday following his withdrawal from the ATP 1000 event in Miami, the Italian world number six said.The 25-year-old, who reached the semifinals of the year's first major in Melbourne, pulled out just before his opening match in Miami."My team and I have been speaking to medical experts since my withdrawal from Miami with a right hand injury," he said in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matteo Berrettini (@matberrettini) "Following multiple scans and assessments we decided a minor operation was the best solution to ensure a full and quick recovery," he said.Berrettini said that the operation went "extremely well"."My doctor and team are already discussing plans for me to get back on-court. I will provide an update as soon as this plan is finalised," he added. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :