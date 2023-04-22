Tennis

Berrettini withdraws from Madrid Open

22 April, 2023 02:40 IST
Matteo Berrettini in action at the ATP Monte Carlo Masters.

Matteo Berrettini in action at the ATP Monte Carlo Masters.

Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from the Madrid Open as he continues to recover from an abdominal injury, the Italian world number 22 said on Friday.

Berrettini pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters with pain last week and it later turned out he had suffered a tear in an oblique muscle.

“The intense rehab program has begun with my medical team in Barcelona,” Berrettini wrote on Instagram.

“I will do everything I can to be back competing as soon as possible. Unfortunately I will not be able to compete in Madrid. I will keep you all updated when I have more news.”

The Madrid open will be played in the Spanish capital from April 25 to May 7.

