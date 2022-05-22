May 22 Indian sports wrap: Prarthana loses doubles final in Portugal

TENNIS

Top seeded Prarthana Thombare and Alana Parnaby were beaten 6-3, 6-4 by the second seeds Francisca Jorge and Matilde Jorge in the doubles final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Portugal.



In the ITF men’s tournament in Mexico, Dhruv Sunish and Jake Bhangdia were beaten 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles final by fourth seeds Juan sebastian Gomez and Bryce Nakashima.



The results:



$25,000 ITF women, Montemor-O-Novo, Portugal Doubles (final): Francisca Jorge & Matilde Jorge (Por) bt Alana Parnaby (Aus) & Prarthana Thombare 6-3, 6-4.



$15,000 ITF men, Cancun, Mexico Doubles (final): Juan Sebastian Gomez (Col) & Bryce Nakashima (US) bt Jake Bhangdia (US) & Dhruv Sunish 6-3, 6-4;

Semifinals: Jake & Dhruv bt Luis Britto & Fernando Yamacita (Bra) 6-1, 7-6(1).