Sherif becomes first Egyptian to reach a WTA last-eight The 25-year-old Sherif, a former United States college player, will face eighth-seeded Kristina Kucova for a place in the semifinals. AFP 06 August, 2021 09:43 IST Sherif, ranked 119 in the world, eased to a 6-2, 6-2 second round victory over her 16-year-old opponent who was making her debut in the main draw of a top-level event.(File photo) - GETTY IMAGES AFP 06 August, 2021 09:43 IST Mayar Sherif on Thursday became the first Egyptian woman to reach the quarterfinals of a WTA tournament when she defeated Alexandra Eala of the Philippines at Cluj in Romania.Sherif, ranked 119 in the world, eased to a 6-2, 6-2 second round victory over her 16-year-old opponent who was making her debut in the main draw of a top-level event.ALSO READ | Nadal bows out in Washington after three-set loss to Harris The 25-year-old Sherif, a former United States college player, will face eighth-seeded Kristina Kucova for a place in the semifinals.Kucova, ranked 118, defeated Irina Maria Bara of Romania 2-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5) in her second round tie at the claycourt event. Read more stories on Tennis.