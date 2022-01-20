Australian Open: Medvedev defeats Kyrgios to advance to third round

World number two Daniil Medvedev put an end to the Nick Kyrgios show at this year's Australian Open on Thursday, dumping out the mercurial local hope with a clinical 7-6(1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 victory to reach the third round.

A capacity 50% crowd cheered on every Kyrgios point at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena. But despite their fanatic support, the Australian maverick could not find a way past the U.S. Open champion, who showed nerves of steel.

An inspired Kyrgios forced a break of serve in the third set to take the match into the fourth. But Medvedev, the highest-ranked men's player remaining following Novak Djokovic's deportation, soon regained control.

A double break in the fourth set made it look easy for last year's Australian Open finalist, and he will next meet 57th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands for a place in the fourth round.

"I came to win this match, and I am happy to do it," said Medvedev. "It's not easy when you get booed between the first and second serve. I had to stay calm."