Tennis Medvedev downs Raonic to reach Paris Masters final Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final with a commanding 6-4, 7-6(4) victory against Canadian Milos Raonic. Reuters Paris 07 November, 2020 20:56 IST Daniil Medvedev in action during his semifinal match against Milos Raonic. - Reuters Photo Reuters Paris 07 November, 2020 20:56 IST Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final with a commanding 6-4, 7-6(4) victory against Canadian Milos Raonic on Saturday.Medvedev hit 31 winners to 12 unforced errors in a muffled atmosphere at the Bercy arena, where the tournament is being played without spectators amid government restrictions to contain the rise of COVID-19 cases in France.The 24-year-old broke for 3-2 as Raonic made yet another forehand unforced error. Paris Masters: Rohan Bopanna-Oliver Marach crash out Both then stayed strong on serve and Medvedev bagged the opening set with a timely serve and volley on his first opportunity.Raonic dropped serve in the 11th game of the second set but he broke straight back to force a tiebreak, in which he was out of sorts, with Medvedev wrapping it up with a smash.He will face either German fourth seed Alexander Zverev or top seed Rafael Nadal, who is looking to claim his maiden title at the Paris Masters.