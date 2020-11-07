Tennis

Medvedev downs Raonic to reach Paris Masters final

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final with a commanding 6-4, 7-6(4) victory against Canadian Milos Raonic.

Daniil Medvedev in action during his semifinal match against Milos Raonic.   -  Reuters Photo

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final with a commanding 6-4, 7-6(4) victory against Canadian Milos Raonic on Saturday.

Medvedev hit 31 winners to 12 unforced errors in a muffled atmosphere at the Bercy arena, where the tournament is being played without spectators amid government restrictions to contain the rise of COVID-19 cases in France.

The 24-year-old broke for 3-2 as Raonic made yet another forehand unforced error.

Paris Masters: Rohan Bopanna-Oliver Marach crash out  

Both then stayed strong on serve and Medvedev bagged the opening set with a timely serve and volley on his first opportunity.

Raonic dropped serve in the 11th game of the second set but he broke straight back to force a tiebreak, in which he was out of sorts, with Medvedev wrapping it up with a smash.

He will face either German fourth seed Alexander Zverev or top seed Rafael Nadal, who is looking to claim his maiden title at the Paris Masters.

