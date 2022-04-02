Tennis Tennis Medvedev to undergo hernia operation, might miss French Open Russia's Daniil Medvedev will be out of action for one or two months as he goes under the knife to fix a hernia problem, casting doubt over his participation at next month's French Open. Reuters 02 April, 2022 18:14 IST FILE PHOTO: Russia's Daniil Medvedev will be out of action for one or two months as he goes under the knife to fix a hernia problem, casting doubt over his participation at next month's French Open. - REUTERS Reuters 02 April, 2022 18:14 IST Russia's Daniil Medvedev will be out of action for one or two months as he goes under the knife to fix a hernia problem, the world number two said on Saturday, casting doubt over his participation at next month's French Open."The last months I have been playing with a small hernia. Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem. I will likely be out for the next 1-2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon," he said. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :