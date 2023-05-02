Madrid Open: Medvedev, Rublev exit in fourth round

World number three Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the Madrid Open in the fourth round against Russian compatriot Aslan Karatsev, 7-6(1), 6-4 on Tuesday.

The second seed in the Spanish capital has admitted he struggles on clay and fell to another defeat against Karatsev on the dirt, as he did in Rome two seasons ago.

Upset complete 🎯@AsKaratsev outsmarts 2nd seed Medvedev 7-6(1), 6-4 to reach his maiden Masters 1000 quarterfinals in Madrid. Breakthrough.



🎥 @TennisTV | #MMOPENpic.twitter.com/ql7QFKEgiK — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 2, 2023

After going nearly three hours on Monday in a three-set win over another Russian, Alexander Shevchenko, Medvedev secured an early break but Karatsev immediately struck back for 2-2.

They stayed on serve and Karatsev triumphed comfortably in the tie-break, his ball striking immaculate throughout the clash.

Medvedev complained fruitlessly about the shadows in the Arantxa Sanchez stadium, the second court in Madrid.

Also Read Djokovic able to play at US Open as vaccine mandate set to end

Ranked 121st in the world, qualifier Karatsev broke the 2021 US Open winner for 3-2 in the second set and only dropped two points on his serve after that to triumph.

“Feeling great, playing well, I just have to focus every match. I’ll be preparing for the next round,” said Karatsev.

“You just concentrate more (against the best players), you have to be 100 percent because they don’t give you any free points, you have to concentrate, be mentally tough.”

Earlier Karen Khachanov knocked out Andrey Rublev 7-6(8), 6-4 in another all-Russian battle, and will face home favourite Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals.