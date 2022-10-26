Tennis

Medvedev, Tsitsipas reach second round in Vienna

Russian Medvedev beat Basilashvili 6-2, 6-2 to set up a second-round clash with another former US Open champion in Dominic Thiem

Team Sportstar
26 October, 2022 23:05 IST
26 October, 2022 23:05 IST
FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Daniil Medvedev.

FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Daniil Medvedev. | Photo Credit: AP

Russian Medvedev beat Basilashvili 6-2, 6-2 to set up a second-round clash with another former US Open champion in Dominic Thiem

Top seed Daniil Medvedev progressed to the second round at the ATP500 event in Vienna with a straight sets win over Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Russian Medvedev, 2021 US Open champion, beat Basilashvili 6-2, 6-2 to set up a second-round clash with another former US Open champion in Dominic Thiem. Home favourite Thiem saved two match points in a thrilling 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6) first-round victory against American Tommy Paul on Tuesday.

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated local player Dennis Novak 7-6 (2), 6-2 in his opening match. The Greek next faces Borna Coric in a rematch of the Cincinnati Masters final, won by the Croatian in September.

In the other first-round matches, Italian Jannik Sinner and Brit Daniel Evans beat Chile’s Cristian Garin and Russian Karen Khachanov, respectively.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us