Medvedev, Tsitsipas reach second round in Vienna

Top seed Daniil Medvedev progressed to the second round at the ATP500 event in Vienna with a straight sets win over Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Russian Medvedev, 2021 US Open champion, beat Basilashvili 6-2, 6-2 to set up a second-round clash with another former US Open champion in Dominic Thiem. Home favourite Thiem saved two match points in a thrilling 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6) first-round victory against American Tommy Paul on Tuesday.

Metronomic Medvedev ⚖️@DaniilMedwed books a blockbuster R2 versus Thiem courtesy of a 6-2 6-2 triumph @ErsteBankOpen | #ErsteBankOpenpic.twitter.com/1fB6mFb0oa — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 26, 2022

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated local player Dennis Novak 7-6 (2), 6-2 in his opening match. The Greek next faces Borna Coric in a rematch of the Cincinnati Masters final, won by the Croatian in September.

In the other first-round matches, Italian Jannik Sinner and Brit Daniel Evans beat Chile’s Cristian Garin and Russian Karen Khachanov, respectively.