Tennis Tennis Medvedev beats Thiem to win ATP Finals title Dominic Thiem looked on course to add the ATP's prestigious season-ender to his recent U.S. Open title, but Daniil Medvedev turned the tide in superb fashion. Reuters 23 November, 2020 02:43 IST Daniil Medvedev poses with the ATP Finals trophy at the O2 Arena, London. - TWITTER Reuters 23 November, 2020 02:43 IST Russian Daniil Medvedev claimed the biggest title of his career as he came back to beat Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in an absorbing climax to the ATP Finals in London on Sunday.Thiem looked on course to add the ATP's prestigious season-ender to his recent U.S. Open title, but 24-year-old Medvedev turned the tide in superb fashion.The final was a farewell to the tournament for London's O2 Arena which has hosted it for 12 years -- the first edition in 2009 also won by a Russian, Nikolay Davydenko.