Rublev fights back to beat Fritz; reaches Monte Carlo Masters final

Russian fifth seed Rublev claimed a 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 victory and will face either Jannik Sinner or Danish teenager Holger Rune in Sunday’s final.

Monte Carlo 15 April, 2023 21:54 IST
Andrey Rublev, of Russia, celebrates after defeating Taylor Fritz, of the United States, 5/7, 6/1, 6/3, in their Monte Carlo Tennis Masters semifinals match in Monaco, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Andrey Rublev, of Russia, celebrates after defeating Taylor Fritz, of the United States, 5/7, 6/1, 6/3, in their Monte Carlo Tennis Masters semifinals match in Monaco, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) | Photo Credit: Daniel Cole

Andrey Rublev battled back from a set down to beat big-serving American Taylor Fritz on Saturday and reach his second Monte Carlo Masters final.

The 25-year-old is bidding to go one better than in 2021 when he lost the final to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Fritz is still waiting to reach a maiden ATP final on clay despite an excellent week.

Both players struggled on serve in a long opening set, but eighth seed Fritz grabbed the lead with a break in the 12th game.

Rublev raced through the second set to force a decider, which was halted by a long rain delay with the world number six 3-2 ahead on serve.

Rublev roared out following the restart with an immediate break.

He saw three match points come and go in the eighth game but wrapped it up with a hold to love.

