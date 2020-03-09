Tennis Tennis Monterrey Open: Svitolina edges Bouzkova to claim title Top seed Elina Svitolina edged Marie Bouzkova in a three-setter to win the Monterrey Open final and secure her 14th Tour title. Dejan Kalinic 09 March, 2020 09:12 IST Ukrainian Elina Svitolina plays a forehand return. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 09 March, 2020 09:12 IST Elina Svitolina claimed her first WTA Tour title of the year with a hard-fought win over Marie Bouzkova in the Monterrey Open final.The Ukrainian top seed needed three hours to overcome Czech ninth seed Bouzkova 7-5 4-6 6-4 in the decider of the WTA International event.Read: Fed Cup: Buoyed India ready to explore new territoryIt marked Svitolina's 14th Tour crown but first since late 2018, when she won the WTA Finals.Bouzkova, playing her first WTA Tour final, battled hard before falling short against the world number seven.Svitolina came from a break down to win the opening set before Bouzkova levelled the match by taking the second.There were five breaks of serve in the final set, with Bouzkova recovering from 4-1 and 5-2 down to get back on serve before being broken in the 10th game. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos