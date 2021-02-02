Murray River Open: Divij Sharan advances; Ankita, Bopanna knocked out

India's Divij Sharan combined with his Slovakian partner Igor Zelenay to progress into the next round of the Murray River Open tennis tournament with a 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 win over Argentina's Guillermo Duran and Spain's Albert Ramos Vinolas here on Tuesday.

However, it was curtains for Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina, the other Indians competing in the tournament, which is a warm-up event for the Australian Open.

Sharan and Zelenay will face the French duo of Fabrice Martine and Jeremy Chardy in the next round on Thursday.

Bopanna and his Danish partner Frederik Nielsen were knocked out in the first round after losing to Australian pair James Duckworth and Marc Polmans.

Bopanna-Nielsen lost in straight sets 4-6, 3-6.

While Ankita and her Dutch partner Rosalie Van Der Hoek lost 2-6, 6-7 (2) to Japanese combo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to bow of the tournament.