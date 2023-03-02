Tennis

Nadal vs Alcaraz exhibition match in Las Vegas cancelled

Organisers announced on Wednesday that the event is being scrapped because Alcaraz hurt his right hamstring. He pulled out of this week’s tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, because of the injury.

LAS VEGAS 02 March, 2023 10:21 IST
Rafael Nadal in action. (File Photo)

An exhibition tennis match that originally was supposed to pit Rafael Nadal against Carlos Alcaraz and was scheduled for Sunday in Las Vegas has been cancelled and ticket purchases can be refunded.

As it is, Nadal already had been dropped from the exhibition and replaced because of a hip flexor problem that has sidelined him since the Australian Open in January. Nadal announced Tuesday that he would be missing the upcoming Masters 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami.

Nadal, who is 36, owns a men’s-record 22 Grand Slam titles. Alcaraz, 19, claimed his first major trophy at the US Open last September.

The two Spaniards finished 1-2 in the ATP rankings last season.

