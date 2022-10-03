Alcaraz, Nadal top two in latest ATP Rankings

Here is all you need to know about the latest ATP and WTA Rankings released on October 3, 2022.

ATP

Spaniards Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal were ranked world number one and two, respectively in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday.

While teenager Alcaraz became the youngest World No. 1 by winning the US Open, 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal moved up one spot to World No. 2 after Norwegian Casper Ruud’s loss to eventual champion Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the quarterfinals of the Korea Open.

Alcaraz and Nadal duo is the first from Spain to be ranked one and two in the ATP Rankings. It is also the first pair of compatriots to occupy the top two spots since Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi in 2000.

Both Alcaraz and Nadal have not played a singles tournament since Flushing Meadows.

Nadal’s was last seen in action during the Laver Cup in London where he partnered Roger Federer in a doubles loss in what was the Swiss Maestro’s farewell match.

Nishioka moved up 15 places to a career-high ranking of 41 by winning the Korea Open. Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who lost to Nishioka in the final in Seoul, climbed up two spots to 22.

Novak Djokovic, playing his first singles tournament since winning Wimbledon in July, clinched his 89th career singles title in Tel Aviv. Djokovic, 21-time Grand Slam champion, remains World No. 7.

Marc-Andrea Huesler clinched his maiden ATP Tour title in Sofia with a win over Danish teenager Holger Rune in the final. Huesler, who became the first Swiss man to win a title on tour since Federer in Basel 2019, made a massive jump of 31 places to 64. Rune matched his career-high ranking of 26 by climbing up five spots.

Italian Jannik Sinner, who was the defending champion in Sofia, was forced to retire during his semifinal against Rune due to an injury. Sinner slipped two places to 12 and Hubert Hurkacz replaced him as World No. 12.

INDIANS Doubles Rohan Bopanna - 19 (moved up three spots) Ramkumar Ramanathan - 69 (slipped three spots) Saketh Myneni - 89 (climbed up 11 places) Yuki Bhambri - 102 (jumped 12 places) N. Sriram Balaji - 124 (moved down three places) Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 128 (moved down eigth spots) Arjun Kadhe - 139 (slipped six places) Divij Sharan - 147 Purav Raja - 153 (moved down 10 spots) Singles Ramkumar Ramanathan - 297 (climbed up two places) Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 350 (slipped down two spots) Mukund Sasikumar - 371 (moved down one position)

WTA

Estonian Anett Kontaveit climbed one spot to become World No. 3 after reaching the final of the Tallinn Open, her home event. Kontaveit lost to 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the summit clash.

Krejcikova, with her first title of the season in Tallinn, climbed up four places to 23.

Mayar Sharif became the first Egyptian woman to win a title on the WTA Tour by defeating Greek Maria Sakkari in the Parma Open final. Sharif made a significant jump of 25 places to become World No. 49 while Sakkari stayed as World No. 7.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka went past American Jessica Pegula to take the number five spot. However, both have not played a tournament since the US Open.

INDIANS Doubles Sania Mirza - 26 Ankita Raina - 132 (slipped one place) Prarthana Thombare - 180 (moved up two spots) Rutuja Bhosale - 220 (jumped four places) Singles Ankita Raina - 273 (jumped one place) Karman Kaur Thandi - 321 (moved up two spots) Rutuja Bhosale - 406 (climbed up eight spots) Riya Bhatia - 467 (jumped six places)