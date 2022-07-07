Tennis

Nadal beats Fritz in five-set thriller to reach semifinal at Wimbledon

Two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal beat 11th-seeded American Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) in a thriller on Wednesday to reach his eighth semifinal at the grasscourt major.

07 July, 2022 00:00 IST

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning a point during his quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz of the US at Wimbledon on Wednesday.   -  GETTY IMAGES

The second-seeded Spaniard will face Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the final four fixture.

