Tennis

Nadal provides update on hip injury sustained at Australian Open

Reigning Australian Open champion Nadal was eliminated by US player Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round last week during which he suffered the injury.

AFP
MADRID 29 January, 2023 06:00 IST
MADRID 29 January, 2023 06:00 IST
Reigning Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal got injured during his second-round match against Mackenzie McDonald of the United States on January 18 in Melbourne.

Reigning Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal got injured during his second-round match against Mackenzie McDonald of the United States on January 18 in Melbourne. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Reigning Australian Open champion Nadal was eliminated by US player Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round last week during which he suffered the injury.

Rafael Nadal has confirmed he will miss the next six to eight weeks with the hip flexor injury he sustained at the Australian Open.

“Today I was at the Teknon Tennis Clinic in Barcelona where they tested me,” wrote Nadal on Thursday on Twitter.

“They confirmed the results from Melbourne and the recovery stages are still the same.”

Initial scans showed the 22-time Grand Slam champion had a moderate muscle tear which did not require surgery.

“The treatments needed have been established and in three weeks they will carry out new tests to see how it is evolving,” added the 36-year-old Spaniard.

The reigning Australian Open champion was eliminated by US player Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round last week during which he suffered the injury.

The projected timeline puts his participation at the ATP 1000 Indian Wells and Miami events in March in doubt, which would see him plunge down the rankings.

Nadal will more likely target being ready for the clay-court season in mid-April, leading into the French Open in May, where he will be chasing a 15th Roland Garros title.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us