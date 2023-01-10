Tennis

Tennis star Nadal to own team in electric powerboat series

Nadal will enter his own team for the inaugural season of the UIM E1 World Championship, which is set to begin later this year.

Reuters
10 January, 2023 16:43 IST
10 January, 2023 16:43 IST
Rafael Nadal of Spain looks on during a practice session ahead of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 10, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal of Spain looks on during a practice session ahead of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 10, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo Credit: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Nadal will enter his own team for the inaugural season of the UIM E1 World Championship, which is set to begin later this year.

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam tennis champion, has become a new team owner in the world’s first all-electric race boat championship, organisers said on Tuesday.

Nadal will enter his own team for the inaugural season of the UIM E1 World Championship, which is set to begin later this year.

The series is the brainchild of Alejandro Agag, founder of the electric Formula E and Extreme E motor racing and off-road series.

Nadal follows a growing list of sports stars to own a team in the championship, including Red Bull’s Formula One driver Sergio Perez.

“I’m really excited to be getting involved with a project like E1 that values sustainability and will make a positive impact on society as a whole, especially in coastal communities,” Nadal said in a statement.

“I also like the fact that E1 has a clear mission and is committed to preserving marine ecosystems. As a professional athlete, I recognise how making marginal gains has a positive impact on performance.”

Nadal will be looking to defend his Australian Open title this month when the season-opening major begins on January 16.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us