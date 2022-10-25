Tennis

Nadal to return at Paris Masters, says coach

Rafael Nadal will return to competition at next week’s Paris Masters before taking his place at the season-ending ATP Finals, coach Carlos Moya said.

Reuters
25 October, 2022 10:58 IST
25 October, 2022 10:58 IST
Rafael Nadal in action.

Rafael Nadal in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rafael Nadal will return to competition at next week’s Paris Masters before taking his place at the season-ending ATP Finals, coach Carlos Moya said.

Rafael Nadal will return to competition at next week’s Paris Masters before taking his place at the season-ending ATP Finals, coach Carlos Moya said.

Nadal has struggled with injuries this year, capturing his 14th French Open title while playing with pain-killing injections to deal with a chronic foot injury and pulling out of Wimbledon due to an abdominal problem.

Following his defeat to Frances Tiafoe at the U.S. Open in September he said he needed to “fix things” and was unsure about when he would play again.

Also Read
Top-ranked Alcaraz wins at first Swiss Indoors in 3 years

The Spaniard, who has won a men’s record 22 Grand Slam titles, partnered Roger Federer in a doubles match at the Laver Cup last month before pulling out of the tournament.

He also took time off for the birth of his first child with wife Mery Perello on October 8.

Moya confirmed that Nadal would use the Masters 1000 event in Bercy, which the world number two has never won, as part of his preparations for the ATP’s finale in Turin from Nov. 13-20.

“Before arriving in Turin, you have to play matches in Paris, which are similar,” Moya told IB3 TV.

“Rafa is competitive wherever he is and we go with hope and illusion.” 

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us