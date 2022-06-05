Nadal vs Ruud live, French Open final: Rafael Nadal chases 14th Roland Garros title

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2022 French Open men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds on the Philippe-Chatrier Court at Roland Garros in Paris.

5:15 PM: It's the last day of the 2022 French Open with only one event left to be completed - the men's singles final. Rafael Nadal, thirteen-time Roland Garros champion and probably the greatest clay court player of all time, is up against Casper Ruud, the best on clay this season. Nadal is looking for a record-extending 14th title while Ruud has the chance to become the first Norwegian man to win a Grand Slam. Live action from 6:30 PM. Till then, let me take you through the various records on offer in this match; how the two players have reached the final and more. Stay tuned.

MATCH PREVIEW

Rafael Nadal, a 13-time French Open champion, takes on Casper Ruud, a trainee at the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy, in the men’s final of Roland Garros 2022.

In his on-court interview after his semifinal win, Norwegian Ruud said, "He has played so many finals, but at least he is playing a student from his academy this time. So, it is going to be a fun one hopefully.”

Nadal has reached the final after battling it out for more than three hours, saving four set points before clinching the opener 7-6 (8) and coming back from a break down to force the tiebreaker in the second before his opponent, German world number three Alexander Zverev, was forced to retire due to a horrible ankle injury.

Ruud is the first Norwegian man ever and the first Scandinavian man since 2010 to reach a Grand Slam final after he came back from a set down to beat Croatian Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. Sweden's Robin Soderling was the last Scandinavian male tennis player to reach the final of a Major when he lost to Nadal at the French Open in 2010. In 2009, Soderling had subjected Nadal to his first ever defeat at Roland Garros during their fourth round match.

READ: French Open 2022 final: Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud head-to-head stats

While Ruud and Nadal have never faced each other, the two often practice together at Nadal's Academy in Mallorca. The last first-time meeting in a Grand Slam men’s final was Novak Djokovic vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the 2008 Australian Open while the last first-time meeting in a Roland Garros men’s final was Gustavo Kuerten vs. Sergi Bruguera in 1997.

Both Nadal and Ruud play with a heavy top spin and bank on their forehand to do the damage.

Ruud has been in impressive form on clay this season, winning titles in Buenos Aires and Geneva with an overall win-loss record of 15-5. On the other hand, Nadal missed most of the clay court season due to a rib injury sustained at Indian Wells Masters. Nadal played only two clay events - Madrid Masters (where he lost to his younger compatriot and teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz in quarterfinals) and Italian Open (where his left foot issue flared up midway through his third round loss to Canadian Denis Shapovalov). With a big serve and strong ground strokes, world No. 8 Ruud can threaten to stage a coup as Nadal continues to manage the pain in his foot.

READ: After fixing Nadal date, Ruud has something to brag about

The Spaniard, on being asked about his preference to either win the title or get a new foot chose the latter after his semi-final match. He said, "Without a doubt, I'd prefer to lose the final."

"My opinion does not change. A new foot would allow me to be happier in my daily life. Winning is very nice and gives you an adrenaline rush, but it's temporary and then you have to go on living. I have a life ahead of me and in the future I would love to play sports with my friends. My happiness goes ahead of any title.