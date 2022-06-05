Reactions to Rafael Nadal winning 14th French Open title

Here's a compilation of reactions to Rafael Nadal winning a record-extending 14th French Open, and 22nd Grand Slam title. He beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the Roland Garros final on Sunday.

Casper Ruud, French Open Finalist

"We all know what a champion you are. Today I got to feel how it is to play against you in a final - it's not easy, I am not the first victim, I know there have been many before."

Rod Laver, former men's world number one

"Congratulations Rafael Nadal, 14 French Open crowns and 22 majors. A flawless performance caps off a gruelling fortnight."

Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian cricketer

"To go out there and win a record 14th @rolandgarros & 22nd Grand Slam at the age of 36 is an incredible achievement. Congratulations @RafaelNadal."

Tracy Austin, former women's world number one

"@RafaelNadal is an incredible champion, competitor and such a classy person. With all the foot issues, just turned 36, he adds his 22nd Major. Just Wow!!"

Real Madrid, 14-time European Champion and Nadal's favourite football club

"Congratulations on this historic feat, @RafaelNadal. It's an honour being able to enjoy a great madridista and honorary club member as the best tennis player of all-time.

"Congratulations on your 22nd Grand Slam, your 14th @rolandgarros title, without doubt a magic number in 2022."

Marco Asensio, Real Madrid player

"THE FOURTEENTH. Coincidence? I don't think so. Historic @RafaelNadal BRAVO"

Garbine Muguruza, two-time Grand Slam winner

"Total admiration! You are the best @RafaelNadal #22 Grand Slam #14 @rolandgarros"

Billie Jean King, former women's world number one

"The King of Clay Court Tennis does it again. Congratulations to @RafaelNadal on his 14th French Open win and his 22nd major title!"

Thibaut Courtouis, Real Madrid goalkeeper

"You are an example of a sportsman @RafaelNadal. Congratulations champion!"