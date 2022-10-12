Tennis

Nakashima, Bublik win 1st-round matches at Firenze Open

While Brandon Nakashima won 6-2, 6-2 against Richard Gasquet, Alexander Bublik beat Cristian Garin 7-5, 6-2.

12 October, 2022 11:51 IST
This was Alexander Bublik’s 100th career victory and a tour-leading 14th indoor win of the season.

This was Alexander Bublik's 100th career victory and a tour-leading 14th indoor win of the season.

Eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima of the United States eased into the second round of the Firenze Open with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Richard Gasquet.

Nakashima took little over an hour to see off the Frenchman and will next face Altug Celikbilek.

Russians allowed, Djokovic welcome to play if he can obtain visa, says Australian Open director

Seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik also progressed at the hard-court tournament, beating Cristian Garin 7-5, 6-2 for the Kazakh player’s 100th career victory and a tour-leading 14th indoor win of the season.

Oscar Otte will face the top-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round after rallying to beat Márton Fucsovics 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles eliminated Lorenzo Sonego, 6-4, 6-4 and will next face another Italian in third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti.

Mikael Ymer and Francesco Passaro also advanced.

It is the first time Florence is hosting a tour-level event since 1994.

