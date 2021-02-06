Tennis Tennis Osaka, Azarenka withdraw from Australian Open tuneups Naomi Osaka pulls out of the Gippsland Trophy due to a “niggling injury,” while Victoria Azarenka withdraws from the Grampians Trophy with a lower-back problem. AP 06 February, 2021 09:07 IST Naomi Osaka walks off after her Gippsland Trophy quarterfinal contest, on February 5. - GETTY IMAGES AP 06 February, 2021 09:07 IST Former Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka withdrew from tuneup tournaments on Saturday, two days before the year’s first tennis major begins at Melbourne Park.No. 3-ranked Osaka pulled out of her Gippsland Trophy semifinal against Elise Mertens, citing a “niggling injury.” Azarenka withdrew from the Grampians Trophy quarterfinal match against Anett Kontaveit with a lower back problem.Serena Williams withdrew from the Yarra Valley Classic late on Friday after qualifying for a semifinal against top-ranked Ash Barty.ALSO READ | Kyrgios loses temper, match at Murray River OpenAll international players and staff have been through two weeks of quarantine. Organisers put on six tournaments this week at Melbourne Park to give players time to prepare for the Australian Open, which has been delayed three weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Next up for @SofiaKenin defend the title #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/bBWoQ44Za4— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 6, 2021 US Open champion Osaka and Serena Williams, who is chasing a record 24th Grand Slam singles title, are on the same half of the draw at the Australian Open. “Sorry to Tennis Australia and the fans to have to withdraw today,” Osaka said. “I have a niggling injury and in light of the (Australian Open) on the horizon, I need to be cautious. I look forward to competing next week.”Her withdrawal gives Mertens a walkover into the final.The withdrawals forced a reshuffle of the order of play on Margaret Court Arena. Former champion Angelique Kerber was moved up to meet fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos