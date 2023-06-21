MagazineBuy Print

Tennis players Nastja Kolar and Alexandra Riley get lifetime bans in match-fixing case

Kolar committed 25 offenses from 2015-20 and was fined $175,000, while Riley committed 15 offenses in the same period and was fined $50,000.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 22:33 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The ITIA said the penalties reflected “the depth and significance of these breaches. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Tennis players Nastja Kolar and Alexandra Riley were banned from the sport for life and fined as part of a match-fixing case, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Wednesday.

Kolar, a 28-year-old Slovene, committed 25 offenses from 2015-20 and was fined $175,000. Riley, an American, committed 15 offenses in the same period and was fined $50,000.

READ | Wimbledon champion Rybakina upset by Vekic in Berlin

The ITIA said the penalties reflected “the depth and significance of these breaches, which included contriving aspects of matches, wagering, facilitating wagering, courtsiding, conspiracy, and failing to report corrupt approaches.” Courtsiding is a prohibited practice which involves transmission of live scoring data from a match to a third party for betting purposes.

The agency said “neither player showed any contrition or remorse for their actions.”

Kolar’s WTA ranking peaked inside the top 200 for both singles and doubles; Riley’s singles ranking reached No. 691 in 2015.

