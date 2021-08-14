National Bank Open: Sabalenka stops compatriot Azarenka to reach semi-finals

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat Victoria Azarenka, 6-2, 6-4 on Friday in a quarterfinal between players from Belarus at the National Bank Open.

Sabalenka, ranked No. 3, trailed 4-2 in the second set before winning four games in a row.

She had seven aces in the 79-minute match.

“I’m really happy with this, it was a tough match,” Sabalenka said. ”(Azarenka) played really well. The second set was a little tricky. I’m really happy that I came back in the end of the set and won it actually.”

Azarenka was seeded eighth.

“I feel I just didn’t take my opportunities,” Azarenka said. ”It’s as simple as that.”

Sabalenka will face fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the semifinals. Pliskova beat Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0.

Italy’s Camila Giorgi beat 17-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the night session. Giorgi will face the winner of the late match between Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur and American Jessica Pegula.