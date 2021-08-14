Tennis Tennis National Bank Open: Sabalenka stops compatriot Azarenka to reach semi-finals Aryna Sabalenka, ranked No. 3, trailed 4-2 in the second set before winning four games in a row with seven aces. AP 14 August, 2021 07:17 IST Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after beating Victoria Azarenka during quarterfinal play at the women's National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal. - AP AP 14 August, 2021 07:17 IST Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat Victoria Azarenka, 6-2, 6-4 on Friday in a quarterfinal between players from Belarus at the National Bank Open.Sabalenka, ranked No. 3, trailed 4-2 in the second set before winning four games in a row. She had seven aces in the 79-minute match.“I’m really happy with this, it was a tough match,” Sabalenka said. ”(Azarenka) played really well. The second set was a little tricky. I’m really happy that I came back in the end of the set and won it actually.”Azarenka was seeded eighth.“I feel I just didn’t take my opportunities,” Azarenka said. ”It’s as simple as that.”ALSO READ | Johanna Konta withdraws from National Bank Open due to knee injurySabalenka will face fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the semifinals. Pliskova beat Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0.Italy’s Camila Giorgi beat 17-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the night session. Giorgi will face the winner of the late match between Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur and American Jessica Pegula. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :