National Junior Tennis Championship: Ajay Malik wins with a close comeback

Ajay Malik recovered from a tough start and bounced back from the brink of defeat to beat Daksh Agarwal 6-7(4), 7-6(0), 6-2 in the first round of the National junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex here on Monday.



In another interesting match, lucky loser Azmeer Shaikh beat Khush Sharma 6-2, 6-3. Azmeer had lost to Aman Dahiya in the third and final qualifying round.



The top four seeds, Nishant Dabas, Aman Dahiya, Denim Yadav and Karan Singh moved into the second round. Denim had to fight to a 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 victory against qualifier Monil Lotlikar.

In the girls section, qualifier Nandini Dixit capitalised on her sharp game, owing to a bunch of matches, in beating Renne Singla 7-5, 6-0.