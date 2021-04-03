Tennis

National junior tennis championship: Sandesh Kurale pips Manas Dhamne in final

Kurale went past a stiff challenge from the 13-year-old Manas in the boys final while Sanjana Sirimalla easily beat Suhitha Maruri in the girls final on Saturday.

Kamesh Srinivasan
INDORE 03 April, 2021 19:25 IST

It was a commendable fare by the 147th ranked Manas, one of the best talent in the world, to have made a fight of it against the 18-year-old Sandesh in the final. (Representative Image)   -  Getty Images

Sandesh Kurale pipped the 13-year-old Manas Dhamne 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(3) in the boys final of the National junior tennis championship at the Indore Tennis Club on Saturday.

It was a commendable fare by the 147th ranked Manas, one of the best talent in the world, to have made a fight of it against the 18-year-old Sandesh.

In the girls final, second seed Sanjana Sirimalla beat Suhitha Maruri for the loss of four games.

The results (finals):

Under-18 boys: Sandesh Kurale bt Manas Dhamne 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(3).

Under-18 girls: Sanjana Sirimalla bt Suhitha Maruri 6-1, 6-3.