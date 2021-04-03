Tennis Tennis National junior tennis championship: Sandesh Kurale pips Manas Dhamne in final Kurale went past a stiff challenge from the 13-year-old Manas in the boys final while Sanjana Sirimalla easily beat Suhitha Maruri in the girls final on Saturday. Kamesh Srinivasan INDORE 03 April, 2021 19:25 IST It was a commendable fare by the 147th ranked Manas, one of the best talent in the world, to have made a fight of it against the 18-year-old Sandesh in the final. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Kamesh Srinivasan INDORE 03 April, 2021 19:25 IST Sandesh Kurale pipped the 13-year-old Manas Dhamne 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(3) in the boys final of the National junior tennis championship at the Indore Tennis Club on Saturday.It was a commendable fare by the 147th ranked Manas, one of the best talent in the world, to have made a fight of it against the 18-year-old Sandesh.In the girls final, second seed Sanjana Sirimalla beat Suhitha Maruri for the loss of four games.READ: Karman Kaur Thandi beaten by second seed Kubareva in Tunisia The results (finals):Under-18 boys: Sandesh Kurale bt Manas Dhamne 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(3).Under-18 girls: Sanjana Sirimalla bt Suhitha Maruri 6-1, 6-3. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.