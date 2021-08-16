National Junior Tennis C'ship: Chirag Duhan in round two; 2nd seed Karan Singh ousted

Top-seed Chirag Duhan of Haryana sailed into the second round of the boys under-18 singles in the Tennishub-MPTA National Junior Under-18 Clay Court Tennis Championships 2021 here on Monday.

Duhan routed Yugraj Singh (Punjab) 6-0, 6-0 to book a spot in the second round.

The second-seeded Karan Singh of Haryana, however, crashed out in the opening round, losing 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to Tamil Nadu's Mukil Ramanan.

READ: Giorgi knocks out Pliskova to win Montreal title