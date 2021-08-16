Tennis Tennis National Junior Tennis C'ship: Chirag Duhan in round two; 2nd seed Karan Singh ousted Top-seed Chirag Duhan of Haryana sailed into the second round of the boys under-18 singles in the Tennishub-MPTA National Junior Under-18 Clay Court Tennis Championships. PTI CHENNAI 16 August, 2021 21:42 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Duhan routed Yugraj Singh (Punjab) 6-0, 6-0 to book a spot in the second round. - Getty Images PTI CHENNAI 16 August, 2021 21:42 IST Top-seed Chirag Duhan of Haryana sailed into the second round of the boys under-18 singles in the Tennishub-MPTA National Junior Under-18 Clay Court Tennis Championships 2021 here on Monday.Duhan routed Yugraj Singh (Punjab) 6-0, 6-0 to book a spot in the second round.The second-seeded Karan Singh of Haryana, however, crashed out in the opening round, losing 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to Tamil Nadu's Mukil Ramanan.READ: Giorgi knocks out Pliskova to win Montreal titleResults: Boys under-18 Singles (1st round): Himanshu Sharma (Haryana) beat Aryan Arora (Punjab) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3; Anup Mahadev Bangargi (Maha) beat Nithis Baalaji Latha Nallusamy (TN) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3; Parv Nage (Haryana) beat Sarthak Gandhi (CH-S13) 7-5, 6-2; Deep Munim (MP) (S10) beat Prasad Ingale (Maha) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.Ananth Mani Muni (AP) beat Kiruthik Kalyaan A S (TN) 6-4, 6-3; Aditya Nandal (HR) (S8) beat Debasis Sahoo (Odisha) 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-2; Mukil Ramanan (TN) beat Karan Singh (S2) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Denim Yadav (MP) (S3) beat Sam Chawla (Del) 6-1, 6-3; Yashvardhan Singh (Del) beat Adhirit Awal (TN) 6-4, 6-3. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :