Junior National Tennis: Chirag Duhan sets up final clash with Saheb Sodhi

Top-seeded Chirag Duhan of Haryana held off the challenge of number three seed Denim Yadav of Madhya Pradesh in three sets to set up a final clash with Saheb G Sodhi of Maharashtra in the boys event of the Tennishub-MPTA National Junior Under-18 Clay Court Tennis Championships 2021 here on Friday.

Sodhi outplayed sixth-seed Yogee Panwar of Haryana 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinal clash.

In the girls singles semifinals, second-seed Akaansha Nitture of Maharashtra made short work of third-seeded Subitha Maruri of Karnataka, winning 6-0, 6-1.

In the other semifinal, top-seed Reshma Maruri of Karnataka rallied after losing the first set to beat Tamil Nadu's Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar (S4) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in a match lasting over three and a half hours.

Duhan had joined forces with Sandesh Kurale (Maharashtra) to claim the doubles title, beating Munim Deep (MP) and Dhananjay Athreya (TN) 6-2, 7-5 in the final.