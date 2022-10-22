Fenesta national sub-junior tennis championship: Hitesh, Maaya win u-16 titles; Samarth, Harithashree crowned u-14 champions

Hitesh Chauhan and Maaya Rajeshwaran played an all-round attacking game were crowned as the Fenesta National sub-junior champions at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

Hitesh, a trainee of RoundGlass Academy under coach Aditya Sachdeva, overcame a spirited opponent Arjun Rathi 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a lively under-16 boys final that augured well for the future of Indian tennis.

It was the wiry Arjun who led 4-2 in the decider with his gutsy game, but he was a bit tentative at the crunch, and thus failed to drive home the advantage. Hitesh bounced back, as he had done in the first set when he was down an early break, to assert his strong game, reeling off four games on the trot.

In the under-16 girls final, Maaya, a trainee of coach Manoj Kumar in Coimbatore, was intense with her game, and handled the challenge from Laxmi Siri Dandu, a trainee of Sania Mirza Academy, with composure for a 6-2, 7-6(3) victory. The seventh seed did not drop a set in five matches on way to the title.

Samarth Sahita, a very stylish player with a particularly delightful single-handed backhand did not have to stretch much, as his doubles partner Arnav Paparkar retired after seven games with a twisted ankle. The second seeded Sahita did not drop a set in six matches for the under-14 title.

Harithashree Venkatesh was the only top seed who was able to survive and thrive amidst all the opposition and bag the title. The short but sweet-stroking Harithashree beat Aishwarya Jadhav 6-4, 6-2 for the under-14 girls title.

Interestingly, Maaya had lost in the second round of the under-14 event, and thus perhaps preserved her strength for the under-16 crown. In contrast, Harithashree had lost in the second round of under-16 event, and pulled through to the title in the under-14 event.

The Business Head of Fenesta, a division of DCM Shriram group, Saket Jain, presented the trophies along with the Treasurer of DLTA, Aditya Khanna.

The Results

Boys

Under-16: Hitesh Chauhan bt Arjun Rathi 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Under-14: Samarth Sahita bt Arnav Paparkar 3-4 (retired).

Girls

Under-16: Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Laxmi Siri Dandu 6-2, 7-6(3).

Under-14: Harithashree Venkatesh bt Aishwarya Jadhav 6-4, 6-2.