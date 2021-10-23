National Tennis Championship: Vishnu and Siddharth sail into the third round

Former champions Vishnu Vardhan and Siddharth Vishwakarma sailed into the third and final qualifying round of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

Vishnu dropped six games in all in two rounds in getting past Ayyoque Khan and Sushant Dabas, while Siddharth dropped four games in all in winning his two rounds.

It should be an interesting clash for Vishnu against Ajay Malik, while Siddharth will face Lohith Bathrinath.

In the women’s section, national junior champion Shruti Ahlawat beat top seed Vanshika Choudhary 9-1 to set up a final round clash against Anjali Rathi.

Sharmada Balu beat eighth seed Khavya Khirwar 9-4 and will face Kiran Kalkal in the final qualifying round.

Priyanshi Bhandari fought her way past second seed Avishka Gupta 9-8(5) and will face Lakshmi Gowda for a berth in the main draw.