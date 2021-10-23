Tennis Tennis National Tennis Championship: Vishnu and Siddharth sail into the third round In the women’s section, national junior champion Shruti Ahlawat beat top seed Vanshika Choudhary 9-1 to set up a final round clash against Anjali Rathi. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 23 October, 2021 21:05 IST Vishnu dropped six games in all in two rounds in getting past Ayyoque Khan and Sushant Dabas (File Photo) - The Hindu Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 23 October, 2021 21:05 IST Former champions Vishnu Vardhan and Siddharth Vishwakarma sailed into the third and final qualifying round of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Saturday. Vishnu dropped six games in all in two rounds in getting past Ayyoque Khan and Sushant Dabas, while Siddharth dropped four games in all in winning his two rounds. It should be an interesting clash for Vishnu against Ajay Malik, while Siddharth will face Lohith Bathrinath. In the women’s section, national junior champion Shruti Ahlawat beat top seed Vanshika Choudhary 9-1 to set up a final round clash against Anjali Rathi. ALSO READ | Jennifer Luikham enters final of ITF tournament in TunisiaSharmada Balu beat eighth seed Khavya Khirwar 9-4 and will face Kiran Kalkal in the final qualifying round. Priyanshi Bhandari fought her way past second seed Avishka Gupta 9-8(5) and will face Lakshmi Gowda for a berth in the main draw. RESULTS (second qualifying round): Men: Faisal Qamar beat Shivam Dalmia 9-4; Parav Garg beat Abhishek Gaur 9-7; Ajay Malik beat Neel Garud 9-2; Vishnu Vardhan beat Sushant Dabas 9-3; Boopathy Sakthivel beat Ricky Sehrawat 9-2; Siddharth Arya beat Mohit Bhardwaj 9-2; Lohith Bathrinath beat Rudra Bhatt 9-5; Siddharth Vishwakarma beat Sivadeep Kosaraju 9-1; Madhwin Kamath beat Amrutjay Mohanty 9-6; Jagmeet Singh beat Yuvraj Chaudhary 9-5. Women: Shruti Ahlawat beat Vanshika Choudhary 9-1; Anjali Rathi beat Sachi Sharma 9-5; Priyanshi Bhandari beat Avishka Gupta 9-8(5); Lakshmi Gowda beat Anusha Kondaveeti 9-2; Sonashe bhatnagar beat Isha Budwal 9-2; Farhat Aleen Qamar beat Ananya Yadav 9-1; Radhika Yadav beat Kriti Tomar 9-4; Shefali Arora beat Charanya Sreekrishnan 9-7; Sudipta Senthil Kumar beat Medhavi Singh 9-1; Ishwari Matere beat Himaanshika 9-5; Vanshita Pathania beat Riya Uboveja 9-5; Nandini Dixit beat Dakshata Patel 9-7; NIyati Kukreti beat Deepalakshmi Vanaraja 9-3; S Srinidhi beat Steisha Buddhala 9-3; Sharmada Balu beat Kavya Khirwar 9-4; Kiran Kalkal beat Renee Singh 9-6. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :