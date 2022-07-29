Tennis

Nick Kyrgios’ court date postponed by three weeks

Court officials said that Kyrgios is not required to attend that court session if he is legally represented.

AP
CANBERRA, Australia 29 July, 2022 10:30 IST
CANBERRA, Australia 29 July, 2022 10:30 IST
At Wimbledon, Kyrgios said he had been advised by his lawyers not to make any comment on the pending court case.

At Wimbledon, Kyrgios said he had been advised by his lawyers not to make any comment on the pending court case. | Photo Credit: AP

Court officials said that Kyrgios is not required to attend that court session if he is legally represented.

Wimbledon tennis finalist Nick Kyrgios’ court date to face a common assault charge has been postponed by three weeks.

The charge relates to an incident in January 2021 that was reported to Australian Capital Territory police in December. Kyrgios was initially expected to face ACT Magistrates Court on Aug. 2 — next Tuesday.

Also Read
Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend

But court officials said Friday that the case is now scheduled to be heard on Aug. 23. Kyrgios is not required to attend that court session if he is legally represented.

At Wimbledon, where Kyrgios lost in four sets in the final to Novak Djokovic, the Australian said he had been advised by his lawyers not to make any comment on the pending court case.

Canberra solicitor Michael Kukulies-Smith is now acting on Kyrgios’ behalf. Kukulies-Smith on Friday would also not confirm details of the charge, saying it would be inappropriate while the matter was before the courts.

Kyrgios is scheduled to play a tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio in mid-August before the U.S. Open begins in New York on Aug. 29.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic - From rivalry to bromance

Most aces in men's tennis: Top 10 all-time list

Rafa Nadal at school graduation speech: Failure is only bad if you don't know how to get up and fight again

Slide shows

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures

Australian Open 2019 in pictures: Djokovic, Osaka headline year's opening Grand Slam

French Open: Biggest upsets of the tournament

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us