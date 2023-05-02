Tennis

Kyrgios helps police catch man who allegedly stole his Tesla

The ABC said court documents showed Kyrgios used the Tesla app to track and slow down the vehicle as police pursued it on Monday morning in Canberra.

AP
CANBERRA 02 May, 2023 11:37 IST
CANBERRA 02 May, 2023 11:37 IST
FILE: The ABC said the court documents allege a man pointed a gun at Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, and demanded the keys for the car.

FILE: The ABC said the court documents allege a man pointed a gun at Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, and demanded the keys for the car. | Photo Credit: AP

The ABC said court documents showed Kyrgios used the Tesla app to track and slow down the vehicle as police pursued it on Monday morning in Canberra.

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios helped police catch a man who allegedly stole his Tesla at gunpoint from a home in Australia’s capital city, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported Tuesday.

The ABC said court documents showed Kyrgios used the Tesla app to track and slow down the vehicle as police pursued it on Monday morning in Canberra.

Also Read
Djokovic able to play at US Open as vaccine mandate set to end

The ABC said the court documents allege a man pointed a gun at Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, and demanded the keys for the car. She called out to Kyrgios, who was nearby, and telephoned a police emergency number as soon as the man drove away in the car.

The police chase ended when the car entered a school zone but a man was arrested soon after.

A 32-year-old man has been denied bail after appearing in the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court on five charges relating to the incident, including aggravated robbery, driving a stolen vehicle, furious driving, and failing to stop for police.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz says, ‘I am not a replacement for Nadal’

Watch: Andy Murray does it again! Saves 5 match points to beat Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open SF

Watch: Sania Mirza’s journey through the years

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us