Australian Nick Kyrgios launched a dozen aces as he walloped Yoshito Nishioka 6-4 6-3 for his seventh career singles title at the Citi Open on Sunday in Washington, D.C, keeping his stellar year on track.

Kyrgios showed no signs of rust after reaching his first major final at Wimbledon last month, breaking his Japanese opponent’s serve in the opening games of the first and second sets.

He again broke Nishioka to win the match, after winning more than three-quarters of his own service points.

It was his first singles title since winning the Washington hard court tournament three years ago; he has showed a new level of play in 2022 after years of battling mental demons.

Earlier in the tournament he saved five match points and outlasted American Frances Tiafoe to reach the semi-final round.

“It’s very emotional for me. To see where I was at last year to now it’s just an incredible transformation,” he said. “I’ve shown some serious strength to just persevere and continue and get through all those times and to still be able to perform.” (Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Additional reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne.

Samsonova beats Kanepi to capture Washington WTA title

Liudmila Samsonova won her second career WTA title on Sunday, beating Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in Sunday’s women’s final at the ATP and WTA Washington Open.

World number 60 Samsonova fired 10 aces and connected on 81.4% of her first-serve points to capture the crown after taking her only prior tour trophy at last year’s German Open on Berlin grass.

The 23-year-old Russian had a six-week layoff before Washington after being among Russian and Belarus players not allowed to play at Wimbledon due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Kanepi, 37, was foiled in her bid to end a nine-year WTA title drought. She had not won a tour crown since the 2013 Brussels Open.

Samsonova dispatched three of the top six seeds, ousting reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu and fifth seed Elise Mertens before eliminating sixth seed Kanepi.

Kanepi took the only break point of the opening set when Samsonova sent a forehand wide in the 10th game.

In the second set, Samsonova broke for a 4-3 lead when Kanepi hit a backhand long and broke again in the ninth game to force a third set.

Kanepi netted a forehand to surrender a final break in the penultimate game and Samsonova held to seize the trophy, ending matters on a service winner after one hour and 46 minutes.

Samsonova also won their only prior meeting in last year’s first round at Wimbledon.