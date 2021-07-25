Tennis Tennis Norrie wins first ATP title with victory in Mexico The 25-year-old Briton, ranked 30 in the world, did not drop a set en route to the trophy and lost just 10 games in his final three matches AFP Los Cabos, Mexico 25 July, 2021 18:15 IST The left-hander is enjoying the best season of his career, and with his 35th win of 2021, he is now tied for the third-most victories on tour this season with world number one Novak Djokovic. - AP AFP Los Cabos, Mexico 25 July, 2021 18:15 IST Cameron Norrie collected his first ATP tour title when he defeated American teenager Brandon Nakashima 6-2, 6-2 to win the Mifel Open on Saturday.The 25-year-old Briton, ranked 30 in the world, did not drop a set en route to the trophy and lost just 10 games in his final three matches. But he still needed four championship points before he could secure the title."It was always a goal of mine to get my first title," said Norrie. "Obviously I'd lost three finals this year, so it was very nice to get over the line today."READ: Naomi Osaka makes winning return at Tokyo OlympicsThe left-hander is enjoying the best season of his career, and with his 35th win of 2021, he is now tied for the third-most victories on tour this season with world number one Novak Djokovic.Nakashima was trying to become the youngest American ATP Tour title holder since Andy Roddick, who was also 19, lifted the Houston trophy in 2002. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :