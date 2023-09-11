List of records Djokovic set by beating Medvedev to win US Open 2023 title

Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday to win his 24th Major title, equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record.
Here are all the records set by the Djokovic with his triumph:-
24 - Djokovic equalled Margaret Court’s all-time record of most Majors won by a player in singles.
36 - At the age of 36, Djokovic is the oldest man to win US Open in the Open Era, surpassing Ken Rosewall (35), who won the 1970 edition.
36 - Djokovic competed in a record-extending 36th Major final.
10 - Djokovic appeared in his 10th final in New York, tying the all-time record of Bill Tilden.
2 - Djokovic is the first man in the Open Era to reach 10 finals at two Grand Slams.
4 - At 36 years, 3 months, Djokovic is the fourth-oldest Grand Slam tournament champion in the Open Era.
3 - Djokovic has won three Major titles (Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open) in a season, a feat which he has achieved a record fourth time in his career.
96 - Djokovic clinched his 96th title in the Open Era. The Serbian is only behind Connors (109) and Federer (103) on the all-time list.
