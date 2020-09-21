Tennis Djokovic just one victory away from Masters record Novak Djokovic registered a 7-5, 6-3 win over Casper Ruud in the Italian Open semifinals on Sunday. Team Sportstar 21 September, 2020 12:47 IST Team Sportstar 21 September, 2020 12:47 IST Djokovic just one victory away from Masters record Thiem deserved to win US Open title - Nadal Tennis has been the last thing on my mind, says Nadal 'It is what it is' - Djokovic on US Open disqualification More Videos Thiem secures a 'life goal' after winning US Open US Open Final highlights: Dominic Thiem thrilling win over Alexander Zverev Osaka beats Azarenka to lift US Open title Azarenka 'not disappointed' by defeat to Osaka Osaka 'set' herself up to win US Open during quarantine Dominic Thiem: US Open title my biggest dream US Open: Zverev ‘dug very deep’ to overcome Carreno Busta US Open: Zverev beats Carreno Busta to reach maiden Grand Slam final