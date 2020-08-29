Djokovic edges Bautista Agut to set up W&S Open final with Raonic

World number one Novak Djokovic overcame a sore neck and an early scare to defeat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(0) in the semifinal of the Western and Southern Open on Friday, setting up a showpiece match against Canadian Milos Raonic.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner fired off 14 aces to keep his 2020 unbeaten streak alive, extending his record to 22-0 with his latest victory at Flushing Meadows, which is temporary host to the closed door tournament amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED| Osaka digs deep to set up final with Azarenka at Western and Southern Open

Djokovic, who has been struggling with a neck injury and received assistance from a tournament physio in the second set, held on to prevail in the third set as his opponent forced the match into a tiebreak.

Novak Djokovic receives on-court treatment for his neck strain during the semifinal against Bautista Agut. - AP

He will next take on Raonic, who harnessed his monster serve to upset Greek world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(5), 6-3 in their semifinal clash, launching 12 aces and winning 90 percent of his first serves to earn a spot in his 22nd final.

RELATED| Who will win the US Open?

The Canadian faces long odds to beat Djokovic, who has triumphed in all 10 of their previous meetings.

“I'm moving much better than I definitely have in recent years,” he told reporters. “I'm able to play more on my terms and quicker in the points.”

The pair meets on Saturday in the final of the tune-up event for the US Open, with the Grand Slam starting on Monday.