Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer in Australian Open semifinal

Novak Djokovic shattered the hopes of ailing rival Roger Federer Thursday to sweep into a record eighth Australian Open final and move closer to his 17th Grand Slam crown.

The pair boast one of world sport's greatest rivalries, and after a tentative start the Serb quickly reinforced his recent dominance, showing no mercy to the Swiss maestro in a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-3 win.

He will play either fifth seed Dominic Thiem or seventh-ranked German Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

“Well, it could have definitely gone a different way, if he used those break points. He started off really well. I was pretty nervous at the beginning,” said Djokovic, who now leads their head-to-head series 27-23, including 11-6 at majors.

“I just want to say respect to Roger for coming out tonight. He was obviously hurt,” Djokovic said. “Wasn’t at his best.”

In the women’s final Saturday, it’ll be two-time major champion Garbiũe Muguruza of Spain against 21-year-old Sofia Kenin of the United States. It’s Kenin’s debut in a Grand Slam title match.