Tennis Tennis Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer in Australian Open semifinal Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-3 and will play either Alexander Zverev or Dominic Thiem in Sunday’s final. AFP MELBOURNE 30 January, 2020 16:44 IST Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open semifinal. - GETTY IMAGES AFP MELBOURNE 30 January, 2020 16:44 IST Novak Djokovic shattered the hopes of ailing rival Roger Federer Thursday to sweep into a record eighth Australian Open final and move closer to his 17th Grand Slam crown.The pair boast one of world sport's greatest rivalries, and after a tentative start the Serb quickly reinforced his recent dominance, showing no mercy to the Swiss maestro in a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-3 win.He will play either fifth seed Dominic Thiem or seventh-ranked German Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.“Well, it could have definitely gone a different way, if he used those break points. He started off really well. I was pretty nervous at the beginning,” said Djokovic, who now leads their head-to-head series 27-23, including 11-6 at majors.“I just want to say respect to Roger for coming out tonight. He was obviously hurt,” Djokovic said. “Wasn’t at his best.”In the women’s final Saturday, it’ll be two-time major champion Garbiũe Muguruza of Spain against 21-year-old Sofia Kenin of the United States. It’s Kenin’s debut in a Grand Slam title match. What an effort from this man.Congratulations on another fantastic tournament, @rogerfederer! #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/9Bei3ycrQh— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 30, 2020 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.